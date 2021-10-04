Washington [US], October 4 (ANI): Some of the top names in the music industry including Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, among others, recently gathered in Las Vegas for a good cause, the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, which supports Boys and Girls Clubs and schools.

According to People magazine, in addition to the live music, the evening featured a cache of auction items, including UFC tickets, Lakers tickets, and a trip to Africa. One item up for grabs was also a walk-on role in an upcoming Adam Sandler movie, which O'Neal won for USD 90,000.

"Adam, if you're here, I've come a long way since Kazaam. I'll pay you to be in your movie." the NBA Hall of Famer said after his winning bid.

Imagine Dragons, and Andra Day, were also present at the event. Meanwhile, Emcee Jimmy Kimmel even regurgitated jokes he told about O'Neal more than 20 years ago at a roast... most of which are unfit for print.

Bieber, arguably the most buzzed-about performer of the night, was the penultimate act, taking the stage in a denim jacket and sunglasses. Although he didn't address the crowd, he thrilled them with a five-song set, most of which were from his newest album, 'Justice'.

While Snoop closed the evening with a joint performance with O'Neal, it was Clarkson who had the most sentimental moment. "Shaq mentioned that he couldn't afford daycare, his family couldn't afford daycare. Mine couldn't either. My mom just happened to work there so I got in for free," she said.

As per People magazine, Clarkson further added, "But I love doing events like this, and I love hearing from artists. Everyone sees where we're at. They don't see where we came from, and everybody needs a helping hand, everybody needs opportunity. I was one of those kids that grew up on hand-me-downs." (ANI)

