Los Angeles, Feb 19 (PTI) Veteran actor Kelsey Grammer has boarded the cast of feature film "Jesus Revolution", being backed by the Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate.

The movie is based on a true story of a national spiritual awake;ning in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.

Also Read | Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead at 43 Confirms LAPD After the General Hospital Actress Went Missing Earlier on Feb 13.

According to Deadline, Joel Courtney, Anna Grace Barlow, Jonathan Roumie and Nicholas Cirillo round out the cast of the film.

"In the 1970s, young Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney) sets out to redefine truth through all means of liberation, and instead, meets Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie), a charismatic hippie street preacher. Laurie and Frisbee, along with Pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer), open the doors of Smith's languishing church to an unexpected revival by way of rock and roll, newfound love, and a twist of faith leading to a Jesus Revolution that changed the world," the synopsis reads.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Says It’s an ‘Honour’ to Work With Prabhas as Veteran Actor Begins Filming For Project K.

Jon Erwin is directing the movie along with Brent McCorkle from a script he co-wrote with Jon Gunn.

Kevin Downes Jon and Andrew Erwin, Josh Walsh and Daryl Lefever are producing the project. PTI SHD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)