Washington DC [US], August 10 (ANI): Kevin Hart and John Cena are joining forces for a new action comedy film, titled 'The Leading Man,' based on the comic book series by Jeremy Haun and B Clay Moore, reported Deadline.

Both Hart and Cena will not only act in the movie but also produce it.

As per the film's logline, the story follows a self-absorbed movie star, played by Cena, who learns that his co-star and "man in the chair", played by Hart, is a real secret agent. He must set aside his ego and work with him to save the world, realising that action stars are not always real-life heroes.

The Leading Man is still in early development.

Meanwhile, Hart's production company, Hartbeat, has a multi-film deal with Netflix and will produce alongside Luke Kelly-Clyne and Bryan Smiley for Hartbeat, Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for RK Films, Eric Gitter and Peter Schwerin for Ignition Productions, Cena, and Dan Baime. Executive producers include Zak Roth, Jon and Erich Hoeber, and Jeremy Haun.

Hart is also working on other Netflix projects, including 72 Hours and Little Brother. He has previously starred in Fatherhood, Me Time, The Man from Toronto, and Lift.

Cena recently starred in Amazon MGM's Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra, which became the fourth most-watched Amazon MGM film of all time, as per Deadline.

He will also be seen in Coyote vs. Acme, a live-action Matchbox movie, and Season 2 of Peacemaker on HBO Max. (ANI)

