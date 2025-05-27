Los Angeles [US], May 27 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey directed his first feature film in more than two decades.

As per Variety, Kevin helmed the supernatural action-thriller in which he features alongside Dolph Lundgren ("Rocky IV," The Expendables"), Tyrese Gibson (the "Fast & Furious" franchise, "Morbius"), Brianna Hildebrand ("Deadpool," "Lucifer"), Disha Patani ("Kalki 2898 AD," "Bharat") and Eric Roberts ("Runaway Train," "The Righteous Gemstones").

The indie film, which has the working title of "Holiguards," is planned to be the first in a franchise known as "Statiguards vs. Holiguards" and also stars Harry Goodwins ("The Gentlemen"), Swen Temmel ("The Clean Up Crew") and Sonia Pim Couling ("Operation Bloodhunt").

It also marks the first feature to be produced by Elledgy Media, owned by Portugal-based Ukrainian entrepreneur Elvira Gavrilova Paterson, according to Variety.

As per the official synopsis, "Holiguards" is set against the backdrop of a near-future world fractured by hidden supernatural forces, where two ancient warrior factions -- the Holiguards and the Statiguards -- wage a secret war for control of humanity's fate. Amid this conflict, a young woman discovers that she's the daughter of two rival leaders and could end the conflict. Meanwhile, a Statiguard strategist prepares a catastrophic attack in Paris using a nuclear device and an army of mind-controlled civilians, channelling energy from a cosmic portal to awaken an ancient force known as the Prime.

The film was shot in Mexico last year and is now in post-production. (ANI)

