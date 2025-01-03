London, Jan 3 (PTI) "Succession" star Kieran Culkin says he once exchanged a prop joint for one filled with real marijuana as a part of a prank on Mark Ruffalo for a stage production.

The 42-year-old actor admitted he was stupid and 17 but he is happy that it didn't misfire. Ruffalo and Culkin worked together on "The Moment When" in 2000.

"I'm like, I thought this was a good prank. I'm stupid. Oh my God, I'm so sorry. But actually, they loved it," he told The Guardian in an interview.

"Mark says, ‘I haven't smoked pot in 10 years. The second half's going to be so much fun.' There was this other actor who had never smoked pot in her life. She goes, ‘Is this what being high is? This is lovely.' And then Phyllis Newman comes in and goes, ‘I haven't smoked pot since the 1960s. Thank you, darling," Culkin said recalling the actor's conversation.

"The stage manager comes stomping in and goes, ‘I don't care whose it is, or what happened, but Kieran, give me the joint.' I sheepishly handed her the roach and she said, ‘Ruin your life on your own time.'"

The actor, however, admitted he wouldn't do something like that now. "I know, I know. But I was young. I'm 42 now. I know better. I'm not going to try to get anyone high on stage."

Culkin's latest work is "A Real Pain". Directed by Jesse Eisenberg, the comedy-drama released in November.

