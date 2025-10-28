Washington DC [US], October 28 (ANI): After Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance on The Kardashians' seventh season, Kim Kardashian shared whether her younger brother will make regular cameos, reported E! News.

"If he's in the mood and in a good headspace to know that he wants to put himself out there," Kim explained during an appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy with Andy Cohen. "He's so down. And he's great and silly, and it's just been a choice for him just to want to chill a little bit."

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19': Jannat Zubair Comes in Support of Ashnoor Kaur After Body-Shaming Remark by Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri.

For now, though, Kim, mom to North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with ex Kanye West, is sure that Rob "feels good," about his latest appearance on their show.

For Kim, as well as sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, it has been refreshing to have their entire family show up for the reality series, but they in no way want to force it, as per the outlet.

Also Read | ‘Jatadhara’: Prerna Arora on the Power, Faith, and Fear Behind Her Bold Supernatural Thriller.

"Obviously, we want to respect whoever doesn't want to be on," Kim explained. "All of us don't have to have the same dreams and goals. So, he changed his up a little bit and now, he's like, 'I don't mind it.'"

Indeed, while Rob, dad to Dream, 8, with ex Blac Chyna, has appeared on the latest season of his family's reality series, he previously discussed alongside sister Khloe why he's chosen to stay out of the spotlight in recent years, reported E! News.

"I don't wanna be filming and putting myself in a position where I'm not comfortable," Rob detailed during a July appearance on Khloe in Wonder Land. "I'm not comfortable in my skin, so why would I want to go be on camera and just be vulnerable and let people in when that's not what I want to do?," reported E! News. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)