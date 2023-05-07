London [UK], May 7 (ANI): King Charles III's enthronement outfit has broken the typical royal tradition as the majesty arrived in modernised attire for the ceremony.

According to Page 6 magazine, the King decided to ditch the usual coronation outfit which consists of the silk stockings and breeches. Also, the royal monarch was earlier suspected of wearing his military uniform which didn't happen.

Also Read | What Is Cryotherapy? All You Need To Know About the Type of Cold Therapy That Uses Extremely Low Temperatures To Heal Cancer and Arthritis.

Charles wore a modernised outfit vintage Robe of State, a crimson Coronation Tunic and a cream silk over shirt with Royal Naval trousers as he got crowned as the 40th royal monarch.

Further, according to Page 6, the tunic, inspired by similar designs worn by King George V and King George VI at their coronations, was made by designers Ede and Ravenscroft.

Also Read | Spy Motion Poster: Nikhil Siddhartha’s Upcoming Movie Revolves Around Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Death, Film To Release On June 29 (Watch Video).

Charles also opted to re-wear the same extravagant Robe of State his grandfather, King George VI, wore to his own coronation in 1937 rather than commission a new piece to stay dedicated to his belief in sustainability.

The King and the Queen travelled for enthronement in 'Diamond Jubilee State Coach', a six-horse-drawn carriage that was also used to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's 60th anniversary of acceding the throne in 2012, reported People Magazine.

The coronation ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey, London. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)