Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): Filmmaker Kiran Rao's film 'Laapataa Ladies' is all set to be screened at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023.

As per a tweet posted on TIFF feed, the film is set in 2001 in rural India. Actors Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel are a part of the cast.

"Kiran Rao’s sophomore romp is heading to #TIFF23. The World Premiere of LOST LADIES finds two young brides hilariously entwined in a riot of mistaken identities. Set in 2001 in rural India, the film stars @PratibhaRanta and @nitanshi_goel," the tweet read.

Excited about the film's world premiere, Kiran Rao said, "I am so delighted that the world premiere of our film, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ (Lost Ladies) is going to be at the Toronto International Film Festival. I have very fond memories of TIFF. It’s such a wonderful audience-driven festival, and I will always remember the warmth and love that we got from them. I feel very fortunate that my second film, once again produced by Aamir Khan Productions and this time with Jio Studios on board, will also begin its journey there.”

Kiran's former husband and actor Aamir Khan also expressed his excitement.

"Kiran has made a gem of a film which I hope is going to connect strongly with audiences all across. Can’t wait for the premiere of our film Laapataa Ladies at TIFF," he said.

More details about the film are awaited. (ANI)

