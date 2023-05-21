Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Actor Daisy Shah will be seen as a participant in the 13th instalment of the stunt-based series, Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Taking to Instagram, on Sunday, Shah shared a video from her health screening for the show. She captioned the post, "Health Screening for the Ultimate Adventure! #KhatronKeKhiladi13 #KKK13 @colorstv #healthcheckup #fitnesscheck #minivlog #reeloftheday #DaisyShah #livelaughlove."

Also Read | Rihanna Topless Photos Titled 'Rub On Ya Titties' In Throwback Maternity Shoot Is WOW, But It's The #tobecontinued That Has Fans Super Excited!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Csfsyz9qvmi/

Daisy can be seen going to the hospital for the tests she has to get done before joining the show.

Also Read | Taylor Swift’s Alleged Boyfriend Matty Healy Spotted Running to Her NYC Apartment Amid Dating Rumours.

Daisy would be seen doing some exciting stunts on the show, along with Shiv Thakare, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir, Arjit Taneja, and Archana Gautam Singh.

On Friday, the 38-year-old actor, known for her work in movies like 'Jai Ho', 'Hate Story 3' and 'Race 3', shared a string of photos from a farm and confirmed her appearance in the show.

She captioned the post, "The Khiladi from #khatronkekhiladi13 soaking in the sun."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsboGNmKcPs/

Daisy will be next seen in the mystery-thriller film, 'Mystery Of Tattoo' alongside Arjun Rampal and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. The makers have not announced any official release date yet.meanwhile, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' will be airing on Colors in the month of July. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)