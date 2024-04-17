Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Actors Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon recently visited Varanasi to participate in a fashion show for designer Manish Malhotra. Amidst their busy work schedule, the two took time out for a darshan.

Kriti on Tuesday took to her Instagram stories to share beautiful pictures from Varanasi's Ganga Ghats.

Also Read | Silence 2 Review: Critics Hail Manoj Bajpayee's Performance in Aban Bharucha Deohans' 'Dull' Crime Thriller.

One of the pictures shows her posing happily with Ranveer Singh.

In another picture, Kriti can be seen with Ranveer and Manish for a cheerful selfie after their visit.

Also Read | Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar: Richa Chadha Takes Inspiration From Meena Kumari for Her Role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Series.

Kriti can be seen dressed in a yellow salwar suit, while Ranveer chose a white kurta.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti is basking in the success of her film 'Crew', also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

'Crew', a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also round out the cast of Crew.

It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)