Actors Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon and fashion designer Manish Malhotra visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to offer prayers. Ranveer and Kriti opted for traditional attire as they visited the Dashashwamedh Ghat along with the ace designer. Kriti looked stunning in her yellow coloured suit while Ranveer chose to wear a white kurta pyjama. The celebrity fashion designer was seen wearing a pink kurta that he teamed up with a white pyjama.

Ranveer can be seen shaking hands with his fans. At the ghat, he waved at the crowds. Sharing his experience of visiting Varanasi, Ranveer told ANI, "I cannot express in words the experience that I have had today. Lifelong I have been a devotee of lord Shiva and I have come here for the first time. Next time I want to come here along with my mother.." Kriti added, "'Haar Haar Mahadev', 'Jai Siya Ram'. I came here ten years ago for an ad shoot but had no time. However, this time, I got the opportunity to go to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. I feel blessed. There is a vibration and energy in the city..." Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Glows in Stunning Vacation Snap Clicked by Her Husband Ranveer Singh, Actress Flaunts Her Tan Lines.

Manish Malhotra also expressed his happiness, saying, "I like coming here lots and lots of times. It is very peaceful here and I came here earlier as well...Ranveer and Kriti are here for my show. I will never forget this Sunday; it is truly special..." Celebrating Kashi's ancient heritage, culture, spirituality, and crafts, renowned couturier Manish Malhotra weaved enchantment via an extravagant fashion show in Varanasi. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a video expressing his thoughts on the heritage and culture of Kashi and mentioned, "Kashi, the heritage of India! Kashi is a city where there is a wonderful confluence of Indian tradition and modernity. Kashi is known for its culture, spirituality and its world-famous For Banarasi Handicraft. This handicraft has been taken to new heights by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local, Local for Global' policy in the last 10 years."

"Through India's heritage, I am going to showcase this historical heritage of Kashi with Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon by bringing together "modern fashion and tradition". With this effort, we want to take this handicraft of Kashi to every corner of the world. Get ready to see and be mesmerized by this art of Banaras," he added. Ranveer also took to Instagram to give a sneak peek into the show. "Looking forward to celebrating Indian culture and tradition in the vibrant city of Kashi," shared Ranveer Singh on his Instagram story. The Manish Malhotra fashion show, which is part of the two-day event (April 13-14) organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation, to promote handicrafts and handlooms of Varanasi, took place at the Namo Ghat. Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Neha Dhupia and Others Spotted at Diljit Dosanjh's Concert (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile talking about Ranveer's work front, he will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, which also stars Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan.Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.Don 3 will arrive in 2025. While Kriti is basking on the success of her film Crew, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. Crew, a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also round out the cast of Crew. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures. The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29.