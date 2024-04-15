Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Kriti Sanon grabbed eyeballs at a fashion event hosted by designer Manish Malhotra, featuring the theme 'Banarasi Saree - Celebrating Indian Culture and Craftsmanship' on Sunday evening.

For the show, Kriti was dressed in a red-coloured Banarasi silk lehenga. She looked gorgeous as she completed her look with a golden dupatta and a maang-tikka.

The actress while speaking to ANI, highlighted her profound admiration for Indian heritage and craftsmanship during her attendance at the fashion event.

"I always wanted to wear something handwoven which is symbolic of our heritage and culture... The best part about the Banarasi saree is that the weavers weave only one saree of a kind. It takes days to weave one piece... This thing should be taken out to the world. I am glad that I could be part of this initiative," the actor said.

Speaking about the timeless spirit of Kashi, Sanon said, "Kashi is a very good example of Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi... Even after a lot of redevelopment that Kashi has seen in the last 10 years, the soul of Kashi is still the same..."

Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's fashion show that took place at Dashashwamedh Ghat on Sunday evening.

The show was part of the two-day event (April 13-14), organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation, to promote handicrafts and handlooms of Varanasi. The event was hosted at the Namo Ghat.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti is basking in the success of her film 'Crew', also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

'Crew', a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also round out the cast of Crew. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29. (ANI)

