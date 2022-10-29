Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 29 (PTI) The Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) is set to produce four films this financial year.

Two of the films would be under the pioneering ‘Films Directed by Women' project, while the other two would be part of a path-breaking initiative to support aspiring filmmakers from the SC/ST (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) communities.

In the ‘Films Directed by Women' category, KSFDC selected 'Victoria' helmed by Sivaranjini. J, and 'Mumtha' by Farzana P for production. The films from SC/ST categories are 'Pralayasesham Oru Jalakanyaka', directed by Manoj Kumar C.S. and 'Kaadu' by Suneesh Vadakkumpadan. KSFDC got entries from 41 women directors in the first category, while 62 applied from SC/ST category.

A jury comprising filmmaker Rajiv Nath as chairman, writer V.J. James and danseuse-writer Dr Rajashree Warrier as members selected 15 applications from two categories, an official statement said here.

In the second phase, the number of films was whittled down to five each from both the categories. After evaluating the submission and presentation of screenplays by the makers of these films through online and offline workshops, led by film directors Amit Tyagi, Priya Krishnaswamy and Atul Taishete, four films were selected for production, it said. The directors from both categories (of five films each) were selected by a jury comprising directors Priyanandanan as chairman and Salim Ahamed and Dr Rajashree Warrier as members.

In 2019-20, KSFDC produced Tara Ramanujan-directed 'Nishiddho' (Forbidden) and Mini I.G.'s 'Divorce' under the women directors' project, in a bid to support aspiring women directors by bringing into full play their cinematic abilities. Both the films are gearing up for release. The post-production works of Sruthi Namboodiri's 'B 32-44' and Indu V R's 'Nila' (both selected in 2020-21) are in full swing. Films by directors from SC/ST project were launched in 2020-21. The shooting for two films — V.S. Sanoj's Ariku and Arun J Mohan's Pirathi — under this category are currently going on, the statement added. The 1975-founded KSFDC is the country's first public-sector corporation for film development.

