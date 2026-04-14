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A video allegedly showing Monu Azmi (Monu Azam), a resident of Azamgarh, interacting inappropriately with a female housekeeping staff member at a hotel in Thailand has sparked widespread outrage on social media. The clips, which were uploaded on Instagram, quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism from users who called the act disrespectful and irresponsible.

The videos which were uploaded on Monu Azmi’s (Monu Azam) Instagram account and shows him making reels with the woman. The video shows him allegedly harassing the female housekeeping staff as they shoot the social media reel. While some viewers have pointed out that in certain parts of the video the staff member appears comfortable being recorded, others argue that the overall tone and intent of the content are problematic. This has led to a broader debate online, with many emphasizing that consent and context are crucial, especially when filming individuals in professional settings. Indian Tourist Attacked, Knocked Out by Ladyboys in Thailand Street Fight Over Money Dispute; Video Goes Viral.

Monu Azmi Viral Video: Azamgarh Man Sparks Outrage Over Thailand Hotel Clip

Ever wondered why the Indian passport often faces disrespect abroad? It’s because of people like this. Meet Monu Azmi from Azamgarh, currently in Thailand on a work permit, openly harassing a hotel housekeeping staff, filming it, and uploading it on Instagram like it’s some… pic.twitter.com/jV6wLBeCPN — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) April 13, 2026

Shameful Incident in Thailand A man named Monu Azmi from Azamgarh recorded himself harassing a hotel housekeeping staff member and uploaded it on Instagram like it was entertainment. Instead of laughs, he’s getting massive backlash — and rightly so. Actions like this don’t… pic.twitter.com/WZKj76rVBt — ThamiZh (@ThamizhTharmar) April 13, 2026

The incident has once again highlighted concerns about how individual actions abroad can influence perceptions of Indians globally. Social media users have stressed that such behaviour, whether intentional or misjudged, risks reinforcing negative stereotypes and undermining the image of responsible travellers. Videos on Monu Azmi’s Instagram account show him making several reels with the same woman. Indian Tourists Caught Urinating at Pattaya Beach in Front of Other Beachgoers, Video Goes Viral.

Videos Shows Monu Azmi and the Woman Making Reels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monu_Azmi (@monuazmi2626)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monu_Azmi (@monuazmi2626)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monu_Azmi (@monuazmi2626)

Many have also called for authorities to examine the matter and take appropriate action if any wrongdoing is established. However, others have urged caution against rushing to conclusions without a full understanding of the situation.

The controversy serves as a reminder that respect is demonstrated through conduct, particularly in foreign environments. As digital content continues to blur lines between entertainment and ethics, accountability remains essential.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).