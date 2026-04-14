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In a significant endorsement of her acting prowess, acclaimed filmmaker Nag Ashwin has compared actress Mrunal Thakur to legendary icons Madhubala and Smita Patil. Speaking at the success meet for the film Dacoit on Monday, April 13, the Kalki 2898 AD director praised Thakur’s emotional depth but issued a firm caution regarding her future career choices, urging her to avoid "random" projects. Rakesh Bedi Brings ‘Rehman Dakait’ Twist As Adivi Sesh’s ‘Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha’ Opens Advance Booking Ahead of Release (Watch Video).

Nag Ashwin Compares Mrunal Thakur to Cinematic Legends

During the event, which celebrated the box office success of the action-romance Dacoit, Nag Ashwin noted that Thakur possesses a rare ability to convey profound sorrow and pain on screen. He stated that her performance reminded him of the golden era of Indian cinema."Whenever there’s a character that has that depth or sorrow or pain, I think you are like that era of Madhubala and Smita Patil," Ashwin remarked during his speech.

He emphasised that few contemporary actors can evoke the same level of emotional resonance, placing her in the league of the late legends known for their expressive and nuanced performances.

Nag Ashwin on Mrunal Thakur's Career Choices

Despite the high praise, Ashwin offered candid advice, admitting he felt "protective" of the actress’s filmography. He expressed occasional disappointment with her project selections, suggesting that she sometimes settles for roles that do not match her calibre."I am generally very protective of the stuff that you pick," Ashwin said directly to Thakur. "Whenever you do something that’s not great, I am like, 'Why is she doing that?' She deserves to do much better stuff.

So please, don't do random stuff and do good stuff."The filmmaker’s comments highlight a growing sentiment in the industry that Thakur, who has successfully transitioned from television to becoming a pan-Indian star, is best suited for intense, character-driven narratives.

Mrunal Thakur Compared to Madhubala, Smita Patil by ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Director Nag Ashwin

Actress #Mrunal, you are like the era of #Madhubala and #SmitaPatil. There are not many like you… so please don’t do random stuff.” : – Director #NagAshwin pic.twitter.com/weEQgm6oz7 — Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) April 12, 2026

About ‘Dacoit’

The event served as a victory lap for the film Dacoit, which stars Thakur alongside Adivi Sesh and Anurag Kashyap. Released on April 10, the film has reportedly crossed the INR 40 crore mark worldwide within its first three days, marking another hit for Thakur in the South Indian market following Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna. Amid Rumours of Wedding With Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur Reveals Family Pressure for Arranged Marriage.

Thakur appeared visibly moved by Ashwin’s words, responding with a traditional bow of gratitude. While she is currently celebrating this milestone, the industry's eyes are now on her upcoming projects, including the David Dhawan entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, to see if she heeds the director's call for more selective, high-stakes storytelling

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).