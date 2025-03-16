Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): The Malayalam film 'L2: Empuraan' has finally announced a major update!

Actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram to confirm that the film's first show will begin at 6:00 AM IST on March 27, 2025, with screenings worldwide in their respective time zones. He also shared a new poster featuring Mohanlal standing in front of a crowd of police officers, media, and the public.

Also Read | 'Sick to My Stomach': Janhvi Kapoor Reacts to Vadodara Road Accident, Calls Entire Incident 'Appalling and Enraging'.

Along with the poster, the actor added a caption that read, "The first day, first show of #L2E #Empuraan will start at 6:00 AM IST on the 27th of March 2025. Shows across the world will start at the corresponding time in respective time zones. Stay tuned for further details! Malayalam | Tamil | Hindi | Telugu | Kannada #March27."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHPyumhzwGs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Also Read | Arijit Singh Joins Martin Garrix on Stage To Perform 'Angels for Each Other' During World's Biggest Holi Celebration in Mumbai (See Pics).

The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer and will see Mohanlal return as Khureshi-Ab'raam, aka Stephen Nedumpally.

Prithviraj will also reprise his role as Zayed Masood, this time with an extended screen presence.

Directed by Prithviraj and written by Murali Gopy, L2: Empuraan is produced by Lyca Productions, Aashirvad Cinemas, and Sree Gokulam Movies.

The film also stars Tovino Thomas and Jerome Flynn, who is making his Indian cinema debut.

The film's production began in October 2023 in Faridabad and later moved to locations like Shimla, Leh, the UK, the US, Chennai, Gujarat, Hyderabad, the UAE, Mumbai, and Kerala.

The sequel also features Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Arjun Das, Saikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Baiju Santhosh.

Scheduled to release on March 27, 2025, the film will be available in five languages.

The first installment, Lucifer, was a massive success, with Mohanlal's portrayal of the enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally winning hearts worldwide. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)