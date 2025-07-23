Washington DC [US], July 23 (ANI): Lady Gaga recently tripped and fell while performing 'Vanish Into You' from her album Mayhem during a Mayhem Ball performance in Las Vegas, reported People.

A member of her camera crew who was recording the performance also appeared to stumble in a fan-shared video on X.

However, she quickly recovered and continued the performance.

In another video shared from the Vegas shows, the singer goes barefaced for her performance of 'How Bad Do U Want Me'. The encore starts with the singer backstage, wiping her makeup-free face with a towel. During the song, she also switched from her elaborate outfits and wigs to a more subtle look, wearing a black bodysuit, leather trench coat, baseball cap, and sunglasses. She took the stage for her final bow while embracing her natural beauty, reported People.

"There's something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with the MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience -- something more intimate -- closer, more connected -- that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create," she said in a statement.

On Instagram, Gaga opened up to her fans about hitting the road again and admitted that another tour was not in her future.

"I wasn't planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore, but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going," she admitted, referencing Mayhem, which she released on March 7, reported People.

Gaga performed in Las Vegas on July 16, 18 and 19. The other tour dates are scheduled across North America and Europe, with stops in New York City, Chicago, London and Milan. She will conclude the tour with performances in Tokyo on January 25, 26, 29 and 30. (ANI)

