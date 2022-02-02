Washington [US], February 1 (ANI): Former NBA star Lamar Odom recently shared his feelings for ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, following their 2016 divorce.

E! News obtained the recent sneak peek of Celebrity Big Brother season three, in which Odom could be seen telling his fellow contestant Todrick Hall that he misses the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star.

In the clip of the upcoming episode that will air on February 2 on CBS, Odom admits to having a dream about Khloe, noting, "I had some good dreams last night. I dreamt my ex-wife last night."

A curious Todrick asked, "Who's your ex-wife?"

"You don't know her?" a surprised Lamar asked.

When Todrick asks Lamar to clarify how many wives he has had, the former American athlete comments, "Just the one and only."

While admitting that he and Khloe no longer talk, he said "I miss her so much. I wish I could take that time back."

Back in May, in an interview with Andy Cohen, Odom expressed regrets over his failed marriage to Khlo

"Unfortunately, you know, due to my behaviour and some bad decisions, we don't really talk any longer. I miss their family tremendously," he confessed at the time according to E! News.

Lamar Odom and Khloe ended their marriage four years after tying the knot in 2009. The couple co-starred on E!'s Khloe and Lamar, which aired its second and final season in 2012. By 2013, Khloe filed for divorce but withdrew the filing in 2015 to help Lamar following his near-fatal overdose.

In 2016, Khloe refiled for divorce, which was finalized in December of that same year. (ANI)

