Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): Prime Video has released the first image of Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods in the upcoming 'Legally Blonde' prequel series, 'Elle.'

The photo shows Minetree as the iconic character in her teenage years, sporting a pink hoodie and surrounded by pink bedding, while using a clear phone to talk to her friends on a landline.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DH9FBilvYS5/

Reese Witherspoon who played the OG Elle Woods in the 2001 series 'Legally Blonde', also shared the first look on her social media handle.

"Harvard was hard. High School was harder. Our new series, Elle, is now in production! Couldn't be more excited to introduce you all to @leximinetree as Elle Woods," she captioned the post.

The series, which has begun production, follows the life of high school student Elle Woods and explores the experiences that shaped her into the young woman audiences know from the original film.

The show is created by Laura Kittrell and executive produced by Kittrell, Caroline Dries, Reese Witherspoon, and Lauren Neustadter.

Joining Minetree in the cast are June Diane Raphael as Elle's mom, Eva; Tom Everett Scott as Elle's dad, Wyatt; Gabrielle Policano as Liz, the anti-Elle Woods; and Jacob Moskovitz as Miles, the school's star athlete.

Chandler Kinney will play Kimberly, a sharp-tongued senior who clashes with Elle, as per Deadline.

Jason Moore, known for his work on 'Pitch Perfect,' is set to direct the first two episodes of the series, which is produced by Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios. (ANI)

