India's cricket legacy has always consistent of big names and those include the names of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi. To honour their legacy and the fulfillment of 75 years of India's first Test match against England in 1932, the India vs England Test series was named the Pataudi Trophy. The trophy is designed by Jocelyn Burton, a well-known silver and goldsmith and it honours Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi's great contributions to cricket. India is all set to tour England later in 2025 for a five-match Test series, although reports have suggested that the BCCI and ECB are considering retiring the Pataudi Trophy and will rename it in the upcoming series. India vs England 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs ENG T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Reports suggests that late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's wife, Sharmila Tagore is very upset when she learned about this decision from her son, actor Saif Ali Khan. Saif received an official letter from the ECB about it. Though she hasn’t heard directly from the cricket boards, she feels it’s up to the BCCI to decide whether they want to continue honouring Tiger Pataudi’s legacy. For the unversed, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was popularly known as 'Tiger' Pataudi. "If the BCCI wants to or does not want to remember Tiger’s (Mansoor Ali Khan) legacy, it is for them to decide," Sharmila Tagore told the Hindustan Times. Saif Ali Khan to Lose INR 15,000 Crore Ancestral Pataudi Properties in Bhopal to Government? Here’s What We Know.

Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, a cricketer who has played for both England and India was the last ruler of the princely state of Pataudi during the British Raj. After the death of his father in 1952, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi succeeded him and used the title "Nawab of Pataudi" under terms accepted earlier when princely states were absorbed into independent India. Mansoor Ali Khan, nicknamed Tiger, became the captain of India in 1962 and was a great fielder. Mansoor had one of his eyes damaged, he played 46 Test matches for Team India.

