Entertainment News | Lockdown Being Eased Out, Doesn't Mean Virus Has Eased Out: Lata Mangeshkar

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): With gradual easing up of the nationwide lockdown, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Friday urged people to take proper necessary precautions to protect themselves from coronavirus.

The 90-year-old singer took to Twitter to request people to stay careful of the highly contagious virus.

Also Read | XXX 2 Controversy: After Hindustani Bhau, Mukesh Khanna Lashes Out At Ekta Kapoor (Watch Video).

"Namaskaar, The lockdown is being gradually eased out. However, my earnest request to all, is to take adequate precautions and care," tweeted Mangeshkar.

"Lockdown being eased out, doesn't mean the virus has eased out. Continue following the guidelines by the government. Stay safe and blessed," she further added.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Shares a Picture Sporting a Face Mask As She Gears Up For the Weekend With Some Self Care!.

The veteran singer is among some of the senior Bollywood personalities who have bee spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus ever since its outbreak in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)