XXX 2 Controversy: After Hindustani Bhau, Mukesh Khanna Lashes Out At Ekta Kapoor (Watch Video)

TV Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 08:44 PM IST
XXX 2 Controversy: After Hindustani Bhau, Mukesh Khanna Lashes Out At Ekta Kapoor (Watch Video)
Mukesh Khanna, Ekta Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ekta Kapoor and her OTT platform ALTBalaji were recently embroiled in controversy over a scene from her show XXX Uncensored Season 2. A social activist from Hyderabad and Hindustani Bhau were amongst the two people who filed police complaints against ALTBalaji and Ekta Kapoor for demeaning and disrespecting the Indian Army. The scene in question had actors Ribbhu Mehra and Aaditi Kohli. In the absence of Aaditi's character's husband, she invites over Ribbhu's character over, makes him wear her Army officer husband's uniform and indulge in sexual intercourse. XXX Uncensored Season 2 Controversy: Ekta Kapoor Reacts To Cyber Bullying and Rape Threats, Takes a Strong Stance (Watch Video).

While Ekta and her team went ahead to delete the scene after it hurt sentiments, Ekta also refused to take the physical violence and rape threats silently and lashed out at people making them. XXX: Uncensored Season 2: Hyderabad-Based Social Activist Files Complaint Against Ekta Kapoor and ALT Balaji For 'Objectionable and Derogatory' Content, Police Dismisses Case Over Lack Of Evidence (Deets Inside).

And now, Mukesh Khanna, who seems to always be at Ekta's throat, has gone ahead and lashed out at the soap queen. In a video on his YouTube channel, Mukesh Khanna mentioned how it was the very Indian Army that Ekta's web-series showed in poor light, that was protecting citizens who were making 'such' videos. Mukesh Khanna Reveals That He Rejected Ekta Kapoor's Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, Says 'I Am Against the Way She Projects Women in Her Daily Soaps'.

Watch His Video Below:

Mukesh also went on to question why people in positions of power, like filmmakers, media and even the Government are staying mum over the disrespectful scene. He also said that he expected a lot of people to raise their voice against this disparity, but was shocked to see that no one had. Mukesh Khanna Hates Ekta Kapoor’s 2008 Show Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki and The Reason is a Tattoo!.

Mukesh seems to have a long-standing grudge against Ekta for her glamorous attempt at making the Mahabharat, which Khanna did not receive well. He had lashed out at Ekta for attempting to ruin the mythological show and its essence. Well, what is your opinion on both the scene and Mukesh's video? Do let us know.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 08:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

