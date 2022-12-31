Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): 'Loki' star Sophia Di Martino is all praises for actress Alia Bhatt.

Martino recently watched Alia's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and penned a note of appreciation for Al'Loki' star Sophia Di Martino is in awe of actress Alia Bhatt.ia.

"Woahhh. What a turn @aliabhatt is going to take over the world in about a minute and a half #GangubaiKathiawadi" Martino wrote alongside the film's poster.

Alia shared a screenshot of Martino's post and thanked her.

"This means so much from someone who is about to takeover a whole multiverse," Alia wrote.

In her reply to Bhatt, Martino said, "Casual Fan Girling over here."

'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which was released in theatres on February 25, 2022, revolves around a girl sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed the film, which is one of the Bollywood projects to enter the 100-crore club this year. (ANI)

