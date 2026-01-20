By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The launch event of the OnePlus 15R was a spectacle that won't fade easily. It made me think that the success of the 15R is even more crucial for OnePlus than its predecessor, the OnePlus 15. After all, the tech world looks forward to the R series with insane levels of expectation--and why not? The R series continues to offer real value to its users. Let's dive in to see if this one is worth your attention and, most importantly, if it's a worthy flagship killer.

The Powerhouse

If you care about speed, this is the phone for you. Apart from insane benchmark scores, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip on this device is absolutely lag-free. I extensively played games like Genshin Impact, and it handled the game like a breeze even on max settings.

What really helps is the 3200Hz touch sampling rate and the massive three-layer cooling system. Sply in gaming, I could feel the difference; the frames stay stable, and the OnePlus 15R doesn't turn into a heater in your hands, thanks to that upgraded vapour chamber.

Smart Tech

One thing I really liked is how they've integrated AI. It's not just gimmicky; it actually works.

* AI Eraser 2.0: This is super handy for photos. It removes people or objects from the background so cleanly you can't even tell they were there.

* AI Summary & Speak: The AI can effectively summarize long articles or even 'read' webpages to you, which is great when you're on the move.

* Performance AI: The 'Trinity Engine' uses AI to manage RAM, so even if I had 30 apps open, the phone stayed snappy. Well done, OnePlus!

The 'Never Die' Battery & Display

For me, the standout feature has to be the 7,400mAh silicon-carbon battery. Man, it's a literal beast. Despite heavy usage, I was getting an easy 2-day battery life, which is nuts for a phone this powerful. That's not all--the 80W SuperVOOC charging juices up that massive cell in about an hour.

The screen is also top-tier--a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED with 4500 nits peak brightness. It also features Aqua Touch 2.0, so even if my hands were sweaty while gaming or it was raining, the screen still tracked my touches perfectly.

Premium Vibes & HandfeelOnePlus got the 'handfeel' totally right. It features a flat aluminum mid-frame and Crystal Shield super-ceramic glass for durability. The matte-finish feels incredibly premium and stays clean from fingerprints. Even though it's a big phone, the weight distribution is so well-balanced that it doesn't feel bulky at all. Also, the IP ratings (IP66, IP68, and the extreme IP69K) make the phone extremely durable. It easily survives high-pressure water, so I'm at peace while exploring the chaos of the outside world.

Cameras: The Weakest Link?

I wasn't expecting much from the camera setup, and the 50MP main camera and 8MP ultrawide give somewhat okay-ish results. However, the removal of the telephoto lens was a letdown. In tricky lighting, the main sensor just doesn't keep up, and the lack of a proper zoom is a big miss. On the bright side, the selfie camera is good--the 32MP sensor with AI Clear Face makes group shots look really sharp.

In the EndAt a starting price point of INR 47,999, I think the OnePlus 15R is clearly built for the 'power first' crowd if you are ready to look elsewhere when it comes to camera capabilities. If you can live with a basic main camera and just want a phone that lasts forever and plays everything without a stutter, this is the one. With a screen hitting 165Hz and the new OxygenOS 16, it's a tech enthusiast's dream.

My Rating: 4/5

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto, and lifestyle. The views shared here are personal.)

