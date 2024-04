Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Making Sunday more fun for her fans, Kajol dropped a sun-kissed selfie with goofy expressions and a quirky caption.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol posted a picture in a black outfit.

The image captured her expression while she looked away from the camera.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "When you stop yourself from saying something but your face still says it all! #sorrynotsorry."

Kajol's best friend and filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Looking fab."

Renuka Shahane commented, "Hahaha I've seen that look verrry often."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is all set to come up with 'Do Patti'.

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film.

In the teaser, Kajol plays a police officer. This is also the first time Kajol has played the role of a cop.

The teaser begins with Kajol as a cop riding a bike, while Kriti Sanon's character is also shown as a glamorous one.

It seems a murder mystery but still nothing is clear.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold, read a statement.

The film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films.

The team of Do Patti said, "Get ready for a cinematic whirlwind. The film brings female power to the fore and promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience... with twists and turns that will surprise and thrill you. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of North India's hills, Do Patti invites viewers into a unique world of intrigue and thrill, as conflicting moralities of riveting characters play games with each other. We're ecstatic to present this compelling tale to audiences worldwide, exclusively on Netflix."

'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.The official release date of 'Do Patti' is still awaited. (ANI)

