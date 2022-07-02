Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): Controversial comedian Louis CK and the cast of his new film 'Fourth of July', recently gathered for a panel discussion as the movie premiered at the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan.

According to Variety, the indie drama, which has been directed written and edited by CK, stars co-writer Joe List, who quipped about C.K.'s fall from grace after the moderator praised C.K. for being able to disappear into his role.

Referring to allegations of sexual misconduct brought against C.K. in 2017, List said, "Well, Louis has disappeared before." Prompting the crowd to burst into applause and laughter, CK responded by saying, "We're back, baby!"

List, Robert Kelly, Nick Di Paolo, Lynne Koplitz and Chris Walsh were among the stand-up comedians that C.K. recruited to star in his film.

'Fourth of July' follows a disgruntled jazz pianist and recovering alcoholic named Jeff (List) who confronts his family about his past trauma during their annual Fourth of July vacation.

While writing the script, CK and List drew from their own experiences trying to express their emotions with family. The comedian credited List for helping him understand the weight of having anxiety, reported Variety.

CK took a step back from Hollywood after five women came forward with allegations that he undressed and masturbated in front of them. However, he has been trying to revive his career since 2018, embarking on a sold-out comedy tour and releasing two specials, one of which earned him a Grammy for best comedy album this year.

With his small role as a therapist, 'Fourth of July' marks CK's first appearance in a feature film since his directorial debut, 'I Love You, Daddy', which premiered in 2017, mere months before the sexual misconduct allegations came to light.

During the Q&A, CK revealed that he paid for the entire film out of pocket and that AMC Theatres will exclusively screen the film for one showtime on July 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET, in most AMC locations across the US, as per Variety. (ANI)

