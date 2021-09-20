Los Angeles (California) [US], September 20 (ANI): American director and writer, Lucia Aniello just won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series' for HBO Max's series 'Hacks'.

Hacks is an American comedy-drama streaming television series created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, and Jen Statsky that premiered earlier this year on HBO Max.

Also Read | Ganpati Visarjan 2021: Shah Rukh Khan Bids Adieu to Lord Ganesha on Last Day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, and Carl Clemons-Hopkins star in the series.

Earlier, Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, and Jen Statsky won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Writing for A Comedy Series' for HBO Max's series 'Hacks'.

Also Read | Actress Judi Dench to Star in Hospital Drama 'Allelujah!'.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event.

The ceremony is being hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. For the first time, the ceremony will present two categories that are annually given out at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)