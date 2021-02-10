Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): By sharing a mesmerising view of a garden, Bollywood's ageless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene on Wednesday treated fans to a stunning picture.

The 'Kalank' star took to Instagram as she posted a picture of a gorgeous garden filled with lush green plants. In the breathtaking photograph, one can see all the colours of nature from the blue sky to pink flowers and the soothing green of the plants.

The photo sees the 'Devdas' star sporting white pants and a grey top paired with a long shrug. The star accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses.

Comparing the place to a paradise, the 'Dil To Pagal Hai' star simply captioned the post writing, "Paradise," (adding a flower emoticon).

Celebrity followers including Farah Khan Kunder and more than 1 lakh fans liked the post which was shared over the photo-sharing platform. Of late, Madhuri has been quite active on social media and keeps updating fans about her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, the actor marked 32 years of film 'Ram Lakhan' by sharing a picture featuring the cast of the film including herself, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher from the celebrations on the occasion.

Madhuri was last seen in the movie 'Kalank', in which she co-starred along with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. She has not announced any new projects yet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)