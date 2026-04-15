Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Actors Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri starrer 'Maa Behen' is now moving to the next stage.

Director Suresh Triveni, in a social media post, shared a glimpse from the film's sets featuring the lead stars in a candid moment. "Agle padav ki taiyaar #maabehen," he wrote.

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Madhuri Dixit, along with Triptii and Dharna Durga, could be seen joining the frame as the trio smiled, looking at the mobile phone.

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Many commented on the post, as many expressed high anticipation for the film.

Triptii dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

The teaser of 'Maa Behen' was unveiled in January this year.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film centres around the constantly squabbling mother and daughters who find themselves in the "middle of a situation with a dead body in their kitchen."

Madhuri plays Rekha, while Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga play her daughters in the film.

In the teaser, the 'Animal' actress was seen fighting with her on-screen mother, Madhuri Dixit, over her mannerisms as she wears a sleeveless blouse in the house. The situation takes a downturn when they discover a dead body in their kitchen. After getting over a panic attack, the trio decides to team up to cover the crime. Ravi Kishan also plays a prominent role in the film.

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The film was announced at the Netflix India Slate in Mumbai.

At the event, Dixit expressed her happiness at working in the comedy genre.

"It's a dark comedy. When Suresh ji came, I am a big admirer of his work. When I heard the story, I felt like doing it because I haven't done comedy in a long time," said Madhuri Dixit at the event.

Triptii Dimri said she has learnt a lot from Madhuri Dixit in the film. "It was a very nice experience working with her. It was like one happy family together. I am her big fan, I learned a lot from her."

The film's release date has not yet been announced. (ANI)

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