Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) As many as 92 MLA of the opposition BJP in Maharashtra have signed a memorandum demanding entertainment tax exemption for the recently-released film 'Kashmir Files'.

The memorandum was submitted by senior BJP leader and chairperson of Maharashtra Legislature Public Accounts Committee Sudhir Mungantiwar to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A statement issued by BJP said that the film, which depicts the atrocities committed on Hindus by jihadis, has been well received by critics and the audience.

The film conveys sentiments of patriotism and nationalism and, therefore, should be made tax-free in the state, the party said.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

Some states, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, have exempted the film from entertainment tax.

