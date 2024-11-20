Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar was among the first celebrities to cast his vote in the Assembly elections on Maharashtra that began on Wednesday morning.

Polling began in at 7 am.

Arriving in the morning, the actor stepped out of his car and walked to the polling booth. Akshay was also seen interacting with his fans. Apart from this the 'Singham Again' actor was seen greeting the paparazzi stationed outside.

"The arrangements here are very good as I can see that arrangements for senior citizens are very good and cleanliness has been maintained," said Akshay.

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase of Maharashtra assembly elections and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies.

A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the NCP 59. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86. The BSP is contesting 237 seats, while other smaller parties are also in the fray. The state has approximately 9.7 crore registered voters.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls. Mumbai Police has deployed over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards. According to the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate, more than 2,000 police officers and over 25,000 police personnel are on duty to maintain law and order during the elections.

Shifting alliances, ideological conflicts, complex caste dynamics, and emotional appeals have characterised the battle for power in the Maharashtra Assembly. The primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the

Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress won 44. In 2014, the BJP claimed 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42. (ANI)

