In shocking news, music maestro AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have decided to end their marriage after almost 30 years of marriage. Saira Banu's lawyer, Vandana Shah's statement, said that the couple decided to part ways after "significant emotional strain in their relationship." The couple are parents to three children a son named AR Ameen and two daughters named Raheema Rahman and Khatija Rahman. The news of the Academy Award-winning music composer's separation came as a shock to fans. AR Rahman and Wife Saira Banu Part Ways After Two Decades of Marriage.

AR Rahman Issues Statement on His Divorce With Saira Banu

A couple of hours after the shocking news of AR Rahman's separation surfaced online, the music composer released a statement on X (previously Twitter) and wrote, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again." Concluding his note, he requested privacy from his fans and well-wishers during this difficult phase in their lives.

AR Rahman’s Shares Statement on X

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 19, 2024

AR Rahman’s Children AR Ameen and Raheema Rahman React

AR Rahman's son, AR Ameen, shared a post on social media after his parents announced their separation. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 21-year-old requested privacy and wrote, "We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for understanding." He also reshared the statement issued by AR Rahman.

AR Ameen’s Reaction to His Parents’ Separation

AR Rahman's daughter, Raheema Rahman, also took to her Instagram handle and reacted to the announcement. She wrote, "I would greatly appreciate it if this matter could be treated with the utmost privacy and respect. Thank you for your consideration." In her next story, she reshared AR Rahman's statement and wrote, "Keep us in your prayers." After Wife Saira Banu, AR Rahman Posts Statement on Their Separation Ending With #ARRSairaaBreakup; Breakup Hashtag Leaves Netizens Confused and Amused.

AR Rahman’s Daughter Raheema Rahman Reacts to Her Parents’ Divorce

AR Rahman, born Dileep Kumar, is one of the biggest names in the Indian music industry. The legendary music composer-singer has been bestowed with several remarkable honours, including two Academy Awards and Two Grammys.

