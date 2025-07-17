Los Angeles [US], July 17 (ANI): 'Never Have I Ever' fame Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and 'Everything To Me' star Priyanka Kedia have come on board for Netflix's comedy feature 'Best of the Best', which also stars Hasan Minhaj.

Lena Khan ("Flora & Ulysses") will helm the project from a script by Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam. Khan also previously directed several episodes of the Ramakrishnan-led series "Never Have I Ever" for the streamer, as per Variety.

Sharing the update, Maitreyi on Thursday took to Instagram and wrote, "my body is sore but my heart is full."

The film follows two childhood best friends, Maya and Anjali, who join their college's competitive Bollywood dance team only to discover that the road to winning the national championship is far more raucous and cutthroat than they ever imagined.

On many college campuses, dance teams have emerged as spaces for South Asian community building and cultural connection. The dance competition circuit brings teams from different parts of the country together to showcase their talents and perform to determine who is, as the film's title puts it, "Best of the Best." The story aims to celebrate the vibrancy of Bollywood Fusion Dance, the growing pains of young adulthood and the lasting power of friendship.

Producers for "Best of the Best" are Minhaj and Venkataramanujam for 186K films, and Jonathan Eirich for Rideback. Ryan Halprin executive produces for Rideback. (ANI)

