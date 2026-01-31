Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): NCP Rajya Sabha MP and Ajit Pawar's widow, Sunetra Pawar, was chosen as the NCP Legislative Party Leader and is set to take the Deputy Chief Minister's post.

The position became vacant following Ajit Pawar's demise in a plane crash on Wednesday in Baramati. She is set to take the oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra today.

NCP leaders, including Party Working President Praful Patel and State President Sunil Tatkare, met at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai to propose Sunetra Pawar's name for the post.

To be sworn in as the Deputy CM today, she will have to resign from her Rajya Sabha seat.

Sunetra Pawar is known for her work in the fields of sustainable development, environmental conservation, and rural empowerment.

A Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, she has emerged as a driving force behind several initiatives that promote inclusive and sustainable progress

Ahead of the meeting, Sunil Tatkare said the party's legislature members are expected to elect Sunetra Pawar as the Legislative Party Leader. In 2010, she founded the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI), a non-governmental organization dedicated to raising environmental awareness and fostering eco-conscious communities. She has led extensive grassroots campaigns focusing on biodiversity conservation, protection of endangered species, water resource management, and drought mitigation.

After the meeting, NCP members will meet the Chief Minister with an official letter for a final decision.

Speaking to the mediapersons here, Tatkare said, "Our legislature party members will meet at 2 pm today. The Group leader (Leader of the Legislative Party) will be elected. We hope that, keeping in mind the sentiments of people, Sunetra Pawar will be elected as the leader. After that, NCP members will meet the CM with an official letter, and then he will make a decision."

He added that NCP MLAs, MPs, and leaders have collectively made a decision regarding Sunetra Pawar, and more details will be shared after today's legislature party meeting.

"Today, we saw a video showing the meeting, which took place over tea in Baramati during an agriculture exhibition. After this, Ajit Dada held a press conference and said that discussions were held regarding the local body elections. Ajit Dada himself noted the details of that day when the discussion took place and shared it with the journalists. We will speak to you in detail after today's meeting. NCP MLAs, MPs, and leaders have collectively made a decision regarding Sunetra Pawar," he said.

Maharashtra Minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal also welcomed the possibility of Sunetra Pawar becoming the Deputy Chief Minister, saying it's a good decision, and people want it following the untimely death of NCP chief Ajit Pawar. (ANI)

