Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 28 (ANI): The team of Peddi celebrated the actor Ram Charan's 41st birthday in a grand style on Friday. The makers have shared a special behind-the-scenes video capturing the celebration on set.

Taking to their Instagram, Vriddhi Cinemas (the official production banner of the movie) shared a video featuring Ram Charan's birthday welcome on the sets. The clip shows the actor entering a massive, specially decorated set while being greeted by his fans.

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It was followed by him cutting a cake alongside director Buchi Babu Sana, with several heartwarming moments from the celebration.

"Celebrations lit up the sets of Peddi. Team Peddi celebrated Mega Power Star Ram Charan Garu's birthday in a grand way," wrote Viddhi Cinemas while sharing the video.

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Along with this, the makers also released the first glimpse of the upcoming film 'Peddi', which stars Ram Charan in the lead role.

The 45-second video opens with a powerful voiceover: "Kusthi (wrestling) is not a sport where you carry a bat and face the ball. This is a sport where you pledge your life and stand against death."

The video then shows Ram Charan training with a mace, showcasing his strong and well-built physique for the role.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, 'Peddi' stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, the film is scheduled for release on April 30. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)