Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): The makers of 'Rakshak- India's Braves' announced chapter 2 of the three-part film, which is a tribute to the martyrs of the nation. It features Barun Sobti as Naib Subedar Sombir Singh. The story is based on true events from declassified army missions.

Talking about it, Barun said, "'Rakshak- India's Braves: Chapter 2' has been an incredible experience for me. I am filled with a profound sense of accomplishment and gratitude. It's a great responsibility to play the role of an individual who sacrificed his life for the nation. It is truly an honour to portray the role of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh and share his brave story through Rakshak - India's Braves on Amazon miniTV."

The narrative, starring Sobti, carefully unfolds the life of Junior Commissioned Officer Naib Subedar Sombir Singh. He worked with DYSP Aman Kumar Thakur on a joint operation in Kulgam district, successfully neutralising terrorists while protecting both civilians' lives and the nation's integrity.

It is notable to mention that Naib Subedar Sombir Singh was awarded with 'The Shaurya Chakra' and DYSP Aman Kumar Thakur with 'Sher-E-Kashmir' Medal for Gallantry, in recognition for their bravery and courage in anti-militancy operations.

The film honours the two honorary heroes who gave their lives while performing their duties with profound emotional effects and gripping conflict scenes.

Produced by Juggernaut Studios and featuring Barun Sobti and Vishwaas Kini in pivotal roles, 'Rakshak- India's Braves: Chapter 2' will soon premiere on Amazon miniTV. (ANI)

