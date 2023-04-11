Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Actor Malaika Arora took a stroll down memory lane and shared a string of pictures with sister Amrita Arora on social media.

Malaika took to Instagram and dropped a string of throwback pictures. The sister duo can be seen sitting under a manual sewing machine. The other photograph features sisters holding each other. The third one has Malaika and Amrita from their early school days where they look unrecognisable with 'bad hairstyles'.

Also Read | ‘Besharam Rang’ Singer Shilpa Rao to Perform in Bali for Her Birthday on This Date.

She penned a note, which read, "Always by my side in sickness n in health n in some seriously bad hairstyles #sisterlove @amuaroraofficial #arorasisters."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq2sq4OIb6K/

Also Read | BTS' Suga's Solo Album 'D-Day' to Feature J-hope and Late Japanese Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, View Full Track List.

Malaika recently made a digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. Malaika gives fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new show 'Moving In With Malaika'. (ANI)

She is best known for her dance numbers 'Gur Naal Ishq Mitha', 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Rangilo Maro Dholna', and 'Munni Badnaam Hui' among others. She is currently one of the biggest advocates of yoga in B-town.

On the other hand, her sister Amrita has worked as an actress in the past. She acted in films like 'Kitne Door Kitne Paas', 'Awara Paagal Deewana' and 'Kambakkht Ishq'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)