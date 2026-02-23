Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): A fresh FIR has been registered based on the firsthand account provided by Sub-Inspector Ram Singh Baghel in Indore's stone-pelting case on Sunday, after the Congress and BJP filed counter FIRs against each other.

A clash broke out between the BJP Yuva Morcha and Congress party workers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, during a protest against the Youth Congress's demonstration at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. The protest turned violent, with stone-pelting and injuries reported, including Sub-Inspector Ram Singh Baghel.

The BJP alleged that Congress workers initiated the stone-pelting, while Congress claimed that BJP workers attacked them. Two FIRs have been registered, and police are investigating.

Speaking with ANI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Dandotiya confirmed that a fresh FIR has been officially registered.

"An FIR has been registered. In this case, some political party members had gathered at a protest yesterday. Sub-Inspector Ram Singh Baghel has filed a report stating that some political party members had gathered, started shouting slogans against each other, and began protesting. When he tried to control the agitated crowd, an unknown person threw a stone at him, injuring him... The search for the unknown person is ongoing... This protest took place yesterday, in which the Congress party office was surrounded... The BJP Yuva Morcha and the Congress party members were protesting", he said.

The confrontation took place near the Congress party office. BJP Yuva Morcha members had reportedly gathered to surround the office as part of a demonstration. As members from both parties converged, the atmosphere turned volatile. The groups engaged in aggressive sloganeering against one another, leading to a standoff that quickly spiralled out of control.

Sub-Inspector Ram Singh Baghel, who was deployed to maintain order and manage the "agitated crowd," was struck in the head/face by a stone thrown from within the gathering. Following the injury to the officer, the Indore police have taken a firm stance to identify the perpetrators.

The police are currently treating the stone-thrower as an "unknown person." To identify the suspect, authorities are likely reviewing CCTV footage from cameras surrounding the Congress office, analysing mobile videos recorded by bystanders and journalists and questioning local leaders from both the BJP Yuva Morcha and Congress who were present at the scene.

Earlier on Saturday, the Pandharnath Police Station registered cases against 20 named Congress leaders and workers, including city Congress president Chintu Chowkase and district president Vipin Wankhede, for rioting and molestation.

Congress has also filed a case against unknown individuals for assault and abuse. A separate case was registered for obstructing police duty and unauthorised protest. Two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed at the Pandrinath Police Station in Indore.

Both reports involve a violent clash between political workers from the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and the Indian Youth Congress at Machhi Bazar.

As per the FIR filed by Avesh Rathore (BJYM worker), Chintu Chokse (City Congress President), Amit Patel, Vipin Wankhede, and approximately 17 other named Congress members and various workers.

The complainant stated that while BJYM was holding a peaceful protest against a Youth Congress demonstration in Delhi, they felt "tarnished India's image," a group led by Chintu Chokse arrived. The report alleges that the Congress workers used abusive language and attacked the BJYM workers with stones, bricks, and bottles containing liquid.

Multiple injuries were reported, including a female worker (Bindu) whose eye was allegedly seriously injured and several other BJYM leaders who sustained rib, head, and limb injuries. The FIR was filed under sections including 115(2) (voluntary hurt), 189 (unlawful assembly), 191(1) (rioting), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy). (ANI)

