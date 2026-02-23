London [UK], February 23 (ANI): The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2026 has started with celebs stylishly arriving at the red carpet to stamp their attendance at the award ceremony. The lead actor nominated stars include Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet and Michael B Jordan.

The award ceremony, which is taking place at the Royal Festival Hall within London's Southbank Centre, is considered to be one of the critically acclaimed show held before the prestigious Academy Awards in the same year.

Also Read | Indian Customs Officer Shashank Shekhar, Known to Bollywood and Cricket Stars, Dies of Cancer; Celebs Pay Tribute (See Posts).

Leonardo DiCaprio, who is nominated under the category of Best Actor for his performance in the thriller film 'One Battle After Another', arrived at the red carpet in a black suit complemented by a white shirt. The actor's look at the event showcased his class, which he has earned over his career of two decades.

Timothee Chalamet, the emerging star of the entertainment industry, chose to wear an all-black suit for the event. The actor has been nominated in the category of Best Actor for his performance in the biopic 'Marty Supreme'.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Officially Announce Wedding, Thank Fans for 'VIROSH' Love (See Posts).

Michael B Jordan, one of the lead contenders in the Best Actor category of BAFTA for his role in 'The Sinners', also arrived in an all-black outfit at the event. He complemented his dress with a silver sun emblem on his chest.

Apart from them, several stars have also arrived at the event, including Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Riz Ahmed, and others.

The nominations for the BAFTAs were announced earlier in January. Films like One Battle After Another and Sinners are leading the race this year, with strong performances across categories. The ceremony is being hosted by Alan Cumming. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)