New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Renowned folk singer Malini Awasthi on Sunday released the fourth edition of her book 'Chandan Kiwad' at an event held in New Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "On the release of the 4th edition of her book 'Chandan Kiwad', folk singer and Author Malini Awasthi says, 'Chandan Kiwad' is my first book... The 4th edition of the book has been released today... This book is an attempt to bring out the social imagery behind folk songs..."

Classical vocalist Pandit Sajan Mishra and writer Yatindra Mishra were also present at the event.

Malini Awasthi is a recipient of the Padma Shri Award. She has lent her voice to films like Durgamati (2020), Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Agent Vinod (2012). Malini has also sung the title track of the TV serial 'Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala.' (ANI)

