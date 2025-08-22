Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 (ANI): The makers of megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, tentatively titled 'Mega 157,' have unveiled the official title 'Mana ShankaraVaraprasad Garu' along with a powerful teaser video.

Coinciding with the actor's 70th birthday, the title of his film was announced, along with an update on its release date.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNpZZ4Pp4fH/

"Thank you, Team #Mega157 for giving me such a wonderful gift on my birthday. Let's celebrate SANKRANTHI 2026 with #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru in cinemas!" Chiranjeevi wrote on Instagram.

He also gave a special shoutout to Venkatesh Daggubati in the caption.

In the announcement video, Chiranjeevi could be seen exuding his swagger style in a black suit, paired with a white shirt and red tie. In icing on the cake, the final shot shows Chiranjeevi walking beside a horse amid a fog-filled setting.

The film was announced in August 2023 on the actor's 68th birthday with a poster of the same.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, 'Mana ShankaraVaraprasad Garu' also features Nayanthara in the female lead. Her casting was announced in May this year, with director Ravipudi's post that read, "Welcoming the ever graceful queen, #Nayanthara garu to our #Mega157 journey as she brings her brilliance and elegance alongside our Megastar @KChiruTweets garu once again."

Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara have previously worked in films like 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' and 'Godfather.'

Produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens, with Sushmita Konidela's Gold Box Entertainments also backing the project, the film will hit theatres on Sankranti 2026.

In a double treat for fans, a special glimpse from Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' was also unveiled on Thursday. Directed by Vassishta, the teaser video shows the megastar as the saviour, slashing through enemies on the battleground.

https://youtu.be/WPWNt8qhx94?si=Wm0MXdulLGpMmG_O

The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Ashika Ranganath, and Kunal Kapoor, while Mouni Roy will appear in a special number.

'Vishwambhara' is scheduled for a grand release in summer 2026. (ANI)

