Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): In a fusion of fashion, culture, and diplomacy, renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently hosted a spectacular event in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, where he welcomed diplomats from various nations to partake in traditional rituals and experience the city's rich heritage.

Speaking to ANI, Malhotra expressed his joy at the gathering of diplomats, stating, "20 ambassadors of beautiful nations and we are here at Kashi at the ghat which I loved and I love coming here. We are all going to put diyas and this is celebrating India, celebrating Kashi, celebrating Modiji and celebrating the fact that we are all here together in Kashi and it feels very beautiful."

The event, held at Dashashwamedh Ghat, featured a flower and candle ceremony where diplomats joined hands with Malhotra to light diyas, symbolizing unity and celebration.

Malhotra also expressed his excitement about an upcoming fashion show, where he plans to showcase the exquisite work of local weavers and Banarasi fabrics, a tradition dating back centuries.

Among the dignitaries present were Kanokporn Kunnawattana (Counsellor, Royal Thai Embassy), Said Hijri (Counsellor, Embassy of Kingdom, Morocco), Haymandoyal Dillum (High Commissioner of Mauritius), and Omar Lisandro Castaneda Solares (Ambassador of Guatemala).

Their presence added an international flair to the event, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange and diplomacy.

Following the ceremony at Dashashwamedh Ghat, the diplomats embarked on a cruise to Namo Ghat, where they participated in another Ganga Aarti, immersing themselves in the spiritual ambience of Varanasi.

Haymandoyal Dillum, High Commissioner of Mauritius in India, and Omar Lisandro Castaneda Solares, Ambassador of Guatemala to India, were among the dignitaries who joined the cruise, further enhancing the cultural exchange experience.

The event underscored the significance of Varanasi as a cultural hub and showcased the city's timeless charm to an international audience.

Through initiatives like these, Varanasi continues to strengthen its ties with the global community while preserving its rich heritage and traditions.

As dusk settled over the ghats of Varanasi, the glow of diyas illuminated the riverbanks, symbolizing not only the beauty of tradition but also the unity of diverse cultures coming together in celebration. (ANI)

