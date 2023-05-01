Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Actor Manisha Koirala shared a picture with director Mani Ratnam from his film 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' screening. She also recalled they worked together and praised his latest movie 'PS-2'.

The 'Dil se' actor took to Instagram and dropped a couple of pictures where she can be seen posing with Mani Ratnam and his wife Suhasini. Manisha wore a mustard-coloured salwar kurta, while Suhasini opted for a black and white striped saree. Mani wore a blue shirt with black pants.

She also clicked pics with actor Aditi Rao Hydari and filmmaker Shaad Ali who were also present for the screening.

She wrote a long note which read, "Such humble man #maniratnam sir is and such a great film maker !!! I remember working with him was intense but so fulfilling..we artists long to working with directors who push our limits and help us to excel..He always tries to do things differently! My first day of shooting for #bombay is so fresh in my mind.."

She added, "It felt home meeting him and @suhasinihasan ji (who is accomplished actress herself, infact had helped me in #hamahama song for the preview of his latest film #ps2 !! His movies have mesmerised people across globe..each of his film is masterpiece!! From #anjalifilm to this ps2 his latest.. we just love his #films !! Once again..sir you are a treasure!!"

"My love to the entire team .. all the actors who performed brilliantly all the technicians who has excelled in this film huge congratulations," she concluded.

Mani and Manisha have worked on two films together, Bombay (1995) and Dil Se (1998).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manisha will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' with Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

'Heeramandi' will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India. Basically, it is a series about love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas which promises SLB's trademark larger-than-life sets, multi-faceted characters and soulful compositions.

Talking about 'Ponniyin Selvan 2', directed by Mani Ratnam, is the sequel to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan has lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman composed the music for the film. The period drama is all set to hit the theatres on April 28. 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', the period saga has already earned over Rs 150 crore at the box office worldwide. (ANI)

