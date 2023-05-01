Bollywood's chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan attended his spotboy Sachin's wedding and made it even special by posing for pictures with the newly-weds. Kartik took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures posing with the newly-weds. Satya Prem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani Team Up for a New Movie by Sajid Nadiadwala (Watch Video).

He penned a note for his spotboy. The actor chose to go in casuals as he was seen in a custard yellow shirt paired with denims. He wrote: "Congratulations Sachin aur Surekha. Happy Married life ahead." Kartik Aaryan Fans Hoot and Follow Him on Street as He Shoots for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

Check The Pictures Here:

On the work front, Kartik, who made a special appearance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, was last seen in Shehzada. He will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. He also has Aashiqui 3 and Captain India

