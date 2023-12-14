Makers of the upcoming crime series Killer Soup on Thursday announced unveiled the series' new poster. Taking to Instagram, the OTT platform Netflix shared the poster which they captioned, "A story so bizarre, you need to watch it to believe it. Know the ingredients of this Killer Soup starring Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee coming to you on 11 Jan only on Netflix." Killer Soup: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma and Nassar’s Crime Thriller To Arrive on Netflix on January 11, 2024! (View Poster).

Killer Soup stars Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma in the lead roles. Directed and co-written by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik, the Netflix series boasts a stellar cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal.

Killer Soup On Netflix

An unimaginable crime that has twists and turns baked in with Chaubey's signature dark humour, Killer Soup will have audiences savouring this unique offering. Swathi Shetty, an aspiring yet talentless home chef, cooks up a bizarre plan to replace her husband, Prabhakar, with her lover, Umesh. But when a bumbling local inspector and amateur villains stir the pot, things don't go as planned and a recipe for chaos ensues. This medley of flavours is simmering and set to be served up in the new year on January 11. Soup: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma Team Up For Netflix's Crime Drama.

Talking about the show, director Abhishek Chaubey said, "With Killer Soup, we wanted to give the audience permission to laugh and also be totally shocked with a crime thriller that blends in humour and quirkiness. It is a pot-boiler sent completely over the top with an exceptional cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal. Through this series, I wanted to serve up something exceptional with Netflix and it has been a creatively fulfilling experience with them."

Killer Soup is all set to stream from OTT platform Netflix from January 11.

