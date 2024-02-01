Los Angeles, Feb 1 (PTI) Irrespective of not receiving a best actress Oscar nomination for "Barbie", Margot Robbie says she is "blessed" for all the love that has come her way for the film, adding Greta Gerwig deserved to be part of the best director race at the upcoming awards.

"Barbie", a summer mega hit that grossed over USD 1 billion at the global box office, earned eight nominations, including a best picture and a twin nod in original song category, at the 96th Academy Awards.

Robbie, who is a nominee in 2024 for best picture as she produced the comedy which emerged as a cultural phenomenon, reflected about the snubs in a SAG-AFTRA discussion.

"There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed. Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director. What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it's been an incredible year for all the films," the actor-producer said.

Robbie said she is "beyond ecstatic" with the film's eight nominations, which also include best adapted screenplay for Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, supporting actor for Ryan Gosling, supporting actress for America Ferrera, costume design and production design.

"Everyone getting the nods that they've had is just incredible, and the best picture nod. We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it's already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this," she added.

The 33-year-old said people's reactions to "Barbie" have been the "biggest reward".

"Whether it's seeing what people are writing online, or even just seeing how much pink I can see in this room right now... I've never been a part of something like this.

"Not like this. I've done comic book stuff and that gets a big reaction, but this felt very different. It still feels very different. And I can't think of a time when a movie's had this effect on culture. And it's amazing to be in the eye of the storm," she said.

Robbie and Gerwig being ignored in the best actress and director categories at the Oscars sparked controversy. Gosling and Ferrera separately addressed the snubs and expressed disappointment with the Academy.

Robbie, however, is nominated for best actress at the upcoming SAG Awards, where the cast of "Barbie" is also competing for the top prize of outstanding ensemble in a motion picture.

