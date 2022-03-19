Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): Grammy winner Mariah Carey revealed that she accidentally texted an inside joke to singer Shawn Mendes instead of her cousin Shawn McDonald.

Taking to her Twitter, Mariah posted a screenshot of her hilarious text exchange with Mendes.

"My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick's Day. @ShawnMendes found out about it today.. sorry Shawn!!," she tweeted.

The screenshot shows Mariah texted "Happy thanksgiving!!!!" to Mendes.

Promptly realizing her mistake, she wrote in a second message, "Wrong Shawn. Sorry. Also, I do realize it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha."

The 23-year-old singer reacted 'haha' over the erroneous text and wrote, "hahahaha that's okay i figured it was an inside joke."

For the unversed, this is not the first time the singers have made headlines.

In January last year, the 'Senorita' singer took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of himself shirtless with his arms outstretched in a grassy field.

"Grateful. The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!" he captioned the snap.

Just one day later, the 'Queen of Christmas' tweeted a recreation of Mendes' selfie with the slightly altered caption, "Grateful. The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!" (ANI)

