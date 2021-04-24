Washington [US], April 24 (ANI): Good news for all the Marvel fans! A fourth 'Captain America' movie is on the way. Marvel Studios has tapped 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' (FAWS) head writer Malcolm Spellman to write the screenplay for the movie.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Spellman will co-write the script with Dalan Musson, a staff writer for 'FAWS'. No castings for the project are officially known, but Friday's episode of 'FAWS' offered plenty of roads for the feature to take.

Up until this point, actor Chris Evans has played Captain America via the Steve Rogers character, appearing in a trio of solo movies, 'Avengers' outings, and assorted other Marvel films. And the question of who is entitled to carry the shield or be Captain America was central to the show.

The upcoming feature is likely to continue the story of Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, and the current wielder of the shield. But as the writers get to work, it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds with there now being multiple people who have been Captain Americas in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

No director is currently attached to the upcoming project, and Evans' involvement or return remains unconfirmed.

Evans toplined three previous 'Captain America' films, including 'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011), 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014) and 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016), and retired the role with 'Avengers: Endgame'.

When events pick up in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', Wilson opts to forgo the title of Captain America so the government gives the role to John Walker (Wyatt Russell), a white member of the military.

Spellman was previously a writer/co-executive producer on Fox's 'Empire' and also acted as a consulting producer on crime drama 'Truth Be Told' before getting the chance to take the lead on 'Falcon' series.

Musson was the credited writer of what is considered among the strongest of the show's installments: the fifth episode, entitled 'Truth'. His previous credit was on 'Iron Sky: The Coming Race', an action-thriller centered on Nazis on the moon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)