Washington [US], June 1 (ANI): The makers of the Matt Damon and Ben Affleck starrer 'The RIP' have unveiled the premiere date of the crime thriller film from writer-director Joe Carnahan.

'The RIP' follows a "group of Miami cops whose trust begins to fray after they discover millions in cash in a derelict stash house. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question, including who they can rely on", reported Deadline.

The cast also includes Steven Yeun, Kyle Chandler, Teyana Taylor, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Sasha Calle.

Netflix unveiled the premiere date for its upcoming crime pic, 'The RIP', starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The film will be released on January 16, 2026. The streamer also debuted a sneak peek, though it was for the room only, according to Deadline.

RIP' will be produced by Artists Equity, the banner co-owned by Ben and Matt.

Ben and Matt worked together in Chasing Amy (1997), Dogma (1999), Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001), and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019). They also starred in and co-wrote Ridley Scott's 2021 historical drama 'The Last Duel'.They formed a production house together, Artists Equity. Affleck also directed the Air Jordan movie 'Air', which the two most recently produced and acted in.

Artists Equity recently struck a deal with Lionsgate to distribute the drama 'Small Things Like These', which stars Cillian Murphy and premiered at the Berlin Film Festival.

Other titles on the Artists Equity roster include Unstoppable, starring Jennifer Lopez, and the follow-up to Affleck's movie The Accountant, which debuted at Amazon MGM. Affleck and Damon founded the outfit by offering profit participation to more cast and crew, including below-the-line talent. It has quickly amassed a large slate. (ANI)

