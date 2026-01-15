Washington [US], January 15 (ANI): Actor Matt Damon recently reflected on his first experience working under director Clint Eastwood, recalling how he was discouraged from requesting multiple takes during the filming of the 2009 film 'Invictus', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Speaking on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, the Oscar-winning actor said he quickly learned Eastwood's distinctive directing approach on his very first day on set. Eastwood is widely known for preferring limited takes during filming.

Damon, who portrayed South African rugby player Francois Pienaar in 'Invictus', said he spent nearly six months working with a dialect coach to perfect the challenging South African accent required for the role.

"So I was playing a South African rugby player, and that's a really tough accent to do," Damon remembered, adding that he "spent six months" working with a dialect coach to perfect the accent of his character, Francois Pienaar. "The coach would come in from 9 to 5, Monday through Friday, and we would work on this accent. ... It was a lot of work and fun and great," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Recounting the incident, Damon said that after completing his first take, Eastwood immediately called for the shot to be printed and moved on. When the actor asked to perform another take, Eastwood responded, "Why? You wanna waste everybody's time?"

"I realised we were moving on. And that was one take," Damon said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite the moment, Damon emphasised that Eastwood's tone was not harsh and described the veteran filmmaker as "a lovely guy." He explained that Eastwood's philosophy prioritised efficiency and respect for the crew.

"Your crew will go to the ends of the Earth for you as long as you're not taxing them on every shot," Damon said, adding that Eastwood trusted professional actors to deliver strong performances while maintaining momentum on set.

'Invictus' marked Damon's first collaboration with Eastwood and earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The two later reunited for the 2010 film Hereafter, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

